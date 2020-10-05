Machine Gun Kelly’s Tickets to My Downfall has landed him his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Billboard reports that Tickets to My Downfall earned 126,000 equivalent album units in its first week, with 60,000 coming from streaming equivalent units, 63,000 from pure album sales, and 3,000 from track equivalent album units. Described as a "pop-punk" project, Downfall is the first rock album to finish atp the Billboard 200 since Tool's Fear Inoculum did in 2019.

Now, all five of MGK’s studio albums have reached the top 10 of the Billboard 200, including 2012’s Lace Up, 2015’s General Admission; 2017’s Bloom, and 2019’s Hotel Diablo.

Meanwhile, Joji's sophomore effort Nectar clocked in at No. 3, earning 92,000 units, with its total units garnering 50,000 streaming equivalent units, 41,000 from pure album sales, and less than 1,000 from track equivalent album units. Two singles from Nectar, “Sanctuary” and “Run” debuted on the Billboard Hot 100—and Joji’s last album, Ballads 1 debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in 2018.

Ballads 1 also debuted at No. 1 on the top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, making Joji the first Asian-born artist to top the list.

Tory Lanez's latest album, the highly controversial and critically panned Daystar, rounded out the Billboard 200 top 10, debuting at No. 10, after moving 36,000 equivalent album units, of which 34,000 came from streaming.