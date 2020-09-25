Tickets to My Downfall, the new album from Machine Gun Kelly boasting an executive producer credit from Travis Barker of blink-182, is out now.

In addition to the already-familiar hits "Bloody Valentine" (featuring a video starring Megan Fox) and the blackbear collab "My Ex's Best Friend," the latest from MGK boasts collabs with Trippie Redd, Halsey, and Iann Dior. Barker, notably, was heavily involved with sessions for the album, which sees MGK leaning further into the pop-punk stylings previously teased on tracks like the Yungblud collab "I Think I'm Okay" from his previous album Hotel Diablo.

Below, stream Tickets to My Downfall via Spotify. Obviously, the album is also availabe via Apple Music, Tidal, etc.

After already hand-signing an estimated 13,000 copies of the album that featured different art, MGK and his team (including frequent collaborator Mod Sun) were informed that they were being forced to redo the cover art. The result, as you can see on streaming services and in the short behind-the-scenes clip below, is a decidedly 2000s-era pop-punk shot of MGK standing above an empty pool with his signature pink guitar.

Ahead of the album's drop, MGK spoke with longstanding radio juggernaut Howard Stern, resulting in a discussion that unsurprisingly included a mention of his prior public issues with Eminem.

"The last thing I ever want to be is an angry legend," MGK said of that era of his career. Below, see clips of the Stern chat, which also included a bit of commentary on his friendship with his The Dirt and Big Time Adolescence co-star Pete Davidson: