Iggy Azalea took to IG to clarify earlier comments she made about her split from Playboi Carti.

"What I mean last night was that I'm raising my son alone & I'm not in a relationship," the In My Defense artist recently wrote.

On Monday, Iggy clarified on IG that despite their break-up, Playboi has been present in their son Onyx's life since the baby was born and continues to be.

"Nothing I said was intended to make it seem like my sons father isn't part of his life but I've noticed a lot of people took it that way, so I wanted to clear the air," Iggy wrote. "Onyx is so so loved by his dad & has always had both parents in his life from day 1."

"You lost a real 1," Iggy previously wrote, when announcing the couple's split. "... People take loyalty for granted & that's why I'd rather be alone. One thing I'll never understand is how liars live with themselves. That shit don't eat y'all up inside?"

Iggy also shared a photo of Onyx on IG.

Playboi has not publicly commented on the split.