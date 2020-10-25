Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti have called it quits.

On Friday night, Iggy posted a series of Instagram stories that suggested there was trouble in paradise: "You lost a real 1," she wrote. "... People take loyalty for granted & that's why I'd rather be alone. One thing I'll never understand is how liars live with themselves. That shit don't eat y'all up inside?"

Hours after the initial posts, Iggy returned to social media to make it very clear that she and Carti had officially split, adding that she plans to raise their son alone.

"What I mean last night was that I'm raising my son alone & I'm not in a relationship," Iggy wrote in her latest Instagram story.

The two reportedly met in 2018 while Iggy was touring overseas, and began dating shortly after. Several months ago, Iggy announced the birth of her first child, a boy named Onyx, but did not confirm if Carti was the father.

"I have a son," she wrote. "I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words."

Iggy has not provided any specific details on what led to the split, and Carti has yet to publicly comment.