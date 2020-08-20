TMZ reports the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is deciding whether to file a felony assault charge against Tory Lanez for his involvement in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting last month. Lanez was arrested and charged with possession of a concealed weapon that night.

The LAPD launched an investigation into the incident that left Megan with two gunshot wounds to her foot, and required surgery to remove the bullets or bullet fragments. Days after the shooting, Megan discussed what happened on the night in question on Instagram, saying there was a "crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me."

Megan has never publicly named the person who shot her, but the only other individual in the SUV aside from Lanez at the time has already taken to social media to clear her name. Earlier today, the Houston rapper shared a photo of her injury on Instagram which has since been deleted. TMZ notes her caption mentions that she had her back to the SUV when she was shot in the heel, calling into question whether she can identify the shooter.

As previously reported, sources close to Lanez told TMZ that if charged, he will claim that the shooting was accidental.