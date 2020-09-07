Post Malone and 21 Savage have another accolade to add to their lists of accomplishments.

On Sunday, Spotify revealed that Malone's "Rockstar" featuring 21 Savage registered two billion streams on the platform. This comes almost three years after the single was released and is just the second song to reach this milestone on Spotify.

Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" is the only song on Spotify to have more streams than "Rockstar" with nearly 2.6 billion streams on the streaming service. Coming behind "Rockstar" and "Shape of You" is Drake's "One Dance" which is sitting at nearly two billion streams with 1.9 billion.

Post Malone's Grammy-nominated song was featured on his 2018 album, Beerbongs & Bentleys. Post also told the Wall Street Journal in July that he's working on a new project that will be the follow up to 2019's Hollywood's Bleeding.

"I’m working on an album now," he said before explaining that his music will be a light in the dark for people who have been dragged down by 2020.

"There’s so much to say in these times that will give people hope and hopefully uplift people’s spirits. Because it’s a dark time in America. In the darkest of times, I’m just trying to make something beautiful out of it," he continued. "I want to make an album that will uplift and show that people are not alone in their times of loneliness and worry and that at the end of the day we all just need to show love to everyone on the planet and figure things out. I think we’re making some incredible stuff."