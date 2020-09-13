Joe Budden has made it clear that he has zero interest in interviewing 6ix9ine.

In a new episode of The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory and Mal, Budden said he was recently offered the chance to sit-down with the rainbow-haired rapper, but refused. He added that he doesn’t care to speak with 69 even if it’s the “biggest interview of his career.”

Budden said he asked someone from Tekashi’s team why the rapper doesn’t sit down with his best friend DJ Akademiks. He was told, “That is not going to materialize the way that it would if he were with you.”

Budden then found out that 6ix9ine’s camp offered the same opportunity to Gillie Da Kid: “Now, it becomes crystal clear, as it did for Gillie,” he said. “You’re not looking to expose something. You’re looking to expose something next to someone that’s official. You’re looking to expose something next to somebody that didn’t fuck with you. That’s called you’re looking for a co-sign. Wow, this little manipulative fuck. Back to manipulating.”

Budden came to the conclusion that 6ix9ine wants to “manipulate” the whole rap industry, but also wants to avoid that “nasty energy.”

“And now here we are,” he added. “The fucking Billboard projections come out. Durk ends up moving his album, didn’t want to be associated with that mess. The projections are lower than what it would take for an artist to travel with nine and 10 security guards everywhere he goes. See, that’s the part the public doesn’t really decipher. It’s not who flopped and who didn’t. It’s what comes in versus what’s been spent.”