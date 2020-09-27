The first-week projections for Machine Gun Kelly, Joji, and Tory Lanez are in.

According to Hits Daily Double, Machine Gun Kelly's Ticket to My Downfall is projected to top the charts with 80,000 to 90,000 units. SuperM's Super One (70,000 to 80,000 units) and Joji's Nectar (65,000 to 75,000) are projected to land at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.

Lanez' surprise project Daystar is on track to move 40,000 to 50,000 total units within its first week; 2,000 to 3,000 of which will come from pure sales. If the projections are correct, the project will mark Lanez's weakest Billboard 200 debut of his career. His 2016 debut album, I Told You, moved around 53,000 album-equivalent units in its first week; 2018's Memories Don't Die and Love Me Now fared a little better, each earning about 54,000 units; and last year's Chixtape 5 garnered his strongest first-week sales with approximately 83,000 album-equivalent units.

The projections for Daystar's places it at the No. 4 spot on the Billboard 200.

Lanez has received a considerate amount backlash over Daystar's release, with many accusing him of using a recent shooting incident to promote the project. The 28-year-old rapper was arrested for carrying concealed weapon in the Hollywood Hills on July 12, shortly after he and Megan Thee Stallion allegedly had a fight. Megan later claimed Lanez had shot her in the feet during the altercation.

"Yes, this n***a Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and shit," she said in a video. "Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you're dragging it."

Lanez responded to the allegations in Daystar. He maintained his innocence and attempted to discredit Megan's claims in a number of tracks.

"Since the event, you never called me, but you can't deny me/If you got shot from behind, how can you identify me?" Lanez raps in "Sorry But I Had To..."

"Please don't listen to the rumors that they try alludin'/I've never hit no woman, why the fuck would I just do this?" he declares in "In the Air."

Lanez has not been charged for allegedly shooting Megan. The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office says the case is still under investigation.