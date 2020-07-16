Over the weekend, it was reported that Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez were involved in an incident that resulted in gunshots being fired. Reports claimed that both artists were detained by police officers following a disturbance in Hollywood Hills early Sunday morning.

After three days of silence from both parties, Megan Thee Stallion revealed on Instagram on July 15, that she suffered from a gunshot wound and underwent surgery to remove the bullets. Luckily, the Houston rapper revealed that she is expected to make a full recovery. Still, the full circumstances surrounding what happened that night are unclear.

Here’s what we know about the incident. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

What happened?

On Sunday, July 12, Los Angeles police officers reportedly received a call about a disturbance outside of a Hollywood Hills residence around 4:30 a.m. Upon arrival, witnesses told officers they overheard people arguing in an SUV before shots were fired. TMZ reported that law enforcement located the SUV and found Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, and another unidentified woman in the vehicle. When police searched the SUV, they discovered a gun. Tory Lanez was arrested and charged on one felony count of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

UPDATE (July 16, 7:00 p.m. ET): On Thursday, Page Six reported that a source informed them the crime was committed by Tory Lanez. “Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave,” the source said. “There is video and the police are investigating. This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman.”

TMZ reports that Tory allegedly hit Meg in the feet twice. “Sources connected to Tory say there are mitigating circumstances,” TMZ writes. ‘Based on what we know, we believe he's going to say it was an accidental shooting.”

Was Megan Thee Stallion arrested?

No. Grainy video footage published by TMZ on July 15, seemingly shows Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez being swarmed and surrendering to police, but the Houston rapper has debunked those reports. In a statement that was released on her Instagram page three days after the incident, Megan confirmed that she was not arrested or detained by police.

Was Tory Lanez arrested?

Yes. Tory Lanez was arrested and charged with one felony count of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Was anyone hurt in the incident?

Initial reports claimed Megan Thee Stallion was taken to the hospital to be treated for stepping on glass, but the rapper revealed on Instagram that she suffered from gunshot wounds “as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.” Police officers reportedly escorted Megan to the hospital where she underwent surgery to “remove the bullets.” Four bullet casings were recovered from the scene, although Megan didn’t clarify how many times she was shot or where on her body she was hit.

What is the LAPD saying?

In a statement to Complex on Wednesday, an LAPD Press Office Spokesperson said, “We don't even have information on any passengers in the vehicle. We just know that he [Tory] was booked on a concealed weapon violation.” Although there isn’t more information detailing what took place on Sunday, the LAPD has listed Megan as a “victim” in the incident.

What do the police records say?

According to police records obtained by Complex, Tory Lanez was released the same day—nearly two hours after his booking—on $35,000 bail. Despite her recent IG post, an LAPD spokesperson told TMZ that Megan never told them she was a victim at the time.

What are people around Megan and Tory saying?

Tory Lanez has yet to release a statement regarding his involvement in Sunday’s incident. But producer LilJuMadeDaBeat, who produced records on Megan’s Suga and Fever mixtapes, posted and deleted a message on Twitter. Tweeting directly at Tory Lanez, he reportedly wrote, “Count your fucking days.”

Megan’s close friend Kelsey Nicole also clarified rumors that she shot the rapper. “I want to clear up the rumor that I shot Megan,” she wrote. “I wasn’t the one with the gun, and I would never do something like that. However, I was present.”

Is there video footage?

There is no footage from the shooting, but a video has been circulatin the internet that seems to show the arrest. In the video, a woman believed to be Megan Thee Stallion is seen with her hands in the air. Another woman is kneeling on the ground close to the SUV. Later, two people believed to be Megan and Tory are standing with their backs to the camera as police officers and first responders walk by. At the end of the video, a woman asks, “Megan, you okay?”

Who else was there?

Aside from Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez, it is unclear who else was present during the incident. It has previously been reported that another woman was discovered in the SUV at the time of the arrest, and you can see other people standing near the vehicle in TMZ footage. It is possible that the other woman in the vehicle was Megan’s best friend, Kelsey Nicole, who confirmed her presence on Instagram.

Will Megan recover from her injuries?

Yes, Megan will be okay, she says. “I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery,” she wrote in her statement on Instagram. “I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

Why were Megan and Tory together that night?

TMZ has reported Megan and Tory were hopping between pool parties the night of the incident. The rappers were seen on Instagram Live with Kylie Jenner who hosted a pool party at Kylie’s Holmby Hills residence.