Joji has released his new album Nectar via 88rising.

The singer shared the 18-song tracklist earlier this month, which boasts features from Lil Yachty, Yves Tumor, Omar Apollo, Diplo, Rei Brown, and Benee. The record also features previously released singles “Run,” “Gimme Love,” and “Daylight” with Diplo, all of which have also received visual treatments.

Alongside his tracklist reveal, Joji also dropped his new merch collection, as well as his very own honey. Anyone who purchases three or more items from his store will also be sent a free jar of honey. Nectar is the follow-up to the singer's debut album Ballads 1, which he released in 2018.

Stream Nectar below or on Apple Music.