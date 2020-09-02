Unless you're adept at iPhone hacking, you're probably not privy to the texting conversations shared between 50 Cent and Eminem. At least until now (actually, scratch that, you're still not, but at least you have one example) because 50 shared the latest message that he got from his fellow hip-hop icon during a recent interview from his own website, Thisis50.com.

As it turns out, even if you've reached mogul status, you still text like you're in high school. There's something actually kind of comforting about that.

Case in point, 50 said that Eminem isn't much of a texter (which isn't real surprising) but that when he does reach out to him that way it's unexpected. It also sounds pretty wholesome, despite the specific lyric quote 50 brought up.

"To this day, you know what's ill about Em, he hits me randomly," 50 said. "He texted me and he was like, 'When you gone fly me a private so I can land on that dick? What the fuck is wrong with you?'"

For those unable to identify lyrics in print with no music, that line is a reference to 50 Cent singing on Pop Smoke's "The Woo," with Roddy Ricch, in which he's quoting a paramour texting him.

"You said a line that a bitch was supposed to say and made it sound cool," 50 added, continuing to relay what was sent to him by Eminem. "'Oh, you was on some other shit.' But he'll stop doing what he's doing to do that. That shit makes my day on a whole other level. Cause I'm like, that was random. I'm always gonna have love for him. That's my guy."

The exact spot in the interview was captured by HotNewHipHop. Here it is from their Instagram page:

And you can watch the full interview below, which also includes Fif speaking on Power, police brutality, and more: