The deluxe version of Pop Smoke's Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon is now available, just a little over two weeks after the initial release of the posthumous album. Note that this July 20 date hold's significance for the late rapper, as he would've turned 21 on Monday if it weren't for a home invasion shooting that claimed his life back in February.

The deluxe arrives with a brand new video for "The Woo," featuring Roddy Ricch and 50 Cent.

You may remember that a teaser for this newest project was released just last week, and that the July 20 release date paired with a Spotify logo was how that particular teaser ended. Also, the post for that was captioned: "MONDAY 💫 Pop Smoke’s deluxe album with 15 new tracks. Who you wanna see featured? 👀

#popsmoke"

The teaser was also shared in an IG story from Steven Victor, who teased the project by publicly calling on 50 Cent to approve the above video and a deluxe-version remix:

That was responded to in a now deleted post in which 50 said he was holding off until Gucci Mane finished a guest verse, writing: "The deluxe is coming stop rushing ... Gwuapo🤷🏽‍♂️where TF is the verse.😠I will leave your ass off the project let’s work get it done."

On Instagram Monday morning, Victor wished Pop a happy birthday. A fan commented, "i don't wanna seem needy but is there gonna be more posthumous pop smoke albums? need more classics from him down the line." Victor's reply indicated there's more on the way indeed. "There will be. Also a project pop, melo, axl & ricobeats were working on," Victor answered.

As for more details on Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, a few were shared by the late rapper's collaborators in a Complex cover story from earlier this month.

"We've still got more songs together," said Quavo, who appeared on a trio of tracks off the initial album release, (as we previously wrote). "I've got records in my phone that he would always send me. He was like, ‘Huncho Woo, Huncho Woo, Huncho Woo!’ Some of the records are already done, and they're on this album right now, but we've got, like, five or six more that will hopefully be on the deluxe."

Tyga also said that he and Pop Smoke made three total records, with him further reporting that he put down a verse for "Enjoy Yourself" that he hopes to see show up on the deluxe's track listing.

"When we started doing music about a year ago, it was a song called 'Bugatti Baby,'" Tyga said. "On the hook, he said, 'My bitch go loco.' That was the first drill beat I got on, but it never came out."

After reporting how grueling it was to get the original album out on time, engineer Jess Jackson added that "I still have to do the deluxe version now. So the next week is going to be mixing and mastering the additional eight songs."

