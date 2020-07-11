Meek Mill is right up to speed with the rest of Black Twitter on the Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina saga.

After Jada released her dangerously anticipated episode of Red Table Talk where she brought herself to the table, Meek tweeted out his reactions to one of her most-talked-about moments in the episode. “Entanglement....” Meek tweeted, noting Jada’s use of the word when describing her relationship with Alsina.

Last month, Alsina revealed details about his rumored relationship with Jada, claiming he had gotten Will Smith’s “blessing.” After the Smith’s press team allegedly denied his comments, Jada tweeted that she had something she needed to share with the rest of the world.

Since then, Meek and the rest of the internet has been eagerly awaiting the day when Jada would address the mess. In a conversation with Will, Jada confirmed that she had a relationship with Alsina following her and Will’s separation. Despite popular opinion, Meek shared his thoughts on how well he believes she handled the ordeal.

“Jada being a woman and being real about her actions was refreshing to see a woman do in that type of situation!” Meek wrote in response to the clip.