Kim Kardashian was spotted with Kanye West outside of a Wendy's in Wyoming on Monday, TMZ has learned. Their reunion comes days after Kanye issued a public apology to Kim for comments he made about their private life during his campaign rally in South Carolina last week.

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," West wrote on Twitter. "I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

Earlier this month, West posted a series of tweets, which have since been deleted, where he said Kim and his mother-in-law Kris Jenner were trying to "lock me up" with a doctor. Two days later, Kim opened up about Kanye's battle with bipolar disorder on her Stories.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder," she wrote. "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health."

On the same day Kim released that statement, West claimed in a deleted tweet that he's "been trying to get divorced" from his wife of six years ever since she allegedly met with Meek Mill at the Waldorf "for 'prison reform.'" TMZ reports the two did indeed meet at the Waldorf Astoria's Jean-Georges restaurant in Los Angeles to discuss prison reform, but were joined by philanthropist Clara Wu Tsai.