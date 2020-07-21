On Monday night, Kanye West took to Twitter and in a series of concerning tweets spoke on Drake, his wife Kim Kardashian, his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, Anna Wintour, Shia LaBeouf, Bill Cosby, and more.

Kanye's Twitter rant comes a day after he held a presidential campaign rally in South Carolina. During his tweeting-spree, Kanye said that Kim and Kris Jenner attempted to get him to a doctor and that "Everybody knows the movie Get Out is about me."

Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

Everybody knows the movie get out is about me — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya’ll tried to lock me up — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

If I get locked up like Mandela Ya’ll will know why — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

Following the rally, reports surfaced of Kanye's family being concerned about his mental health. "Kim is mortified," a source divulged to Page Six. "She has desperately been trying to help Kanye, keep him calm and prevent him from having any public meltdowns. The family believe he is having a bipolar episode. He won’t take medications because he feels they make him less creative."

It is clear that Kanye needs some serious help & his breakdown is disturbing. However, the anti-abortion views he espouses through his tears are also very disturbing. His views are problematic and dangerous. We can want him to get help & not be anti-women.pic.twitter.com/BNFVsov1IE — BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) July 19, 2020

Kanye said this and I left immediately. I went for a laugh and I got one. But when it got disrespectful for me it was over. pic.twitter.com/nNqjUp03mu — Toe Knee (@toekneerlynos) July 19, 2020

The subject of Drake and Pusha-T's beef was also brought up by the Jesus Is King artist.

Drake 🤔 — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

Come and get me ... this is the exodus like Pusha said — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

He also said much more, calling Shia LaBeouf "cap," saying Bill Cosby was "locked up" by NBC, and that his family "must live next to me." Kanye has since deleted most of the tweets, which you can view below.

Shia is cap — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

Anna Wintour always showed me love but when I told her I was going to GAP she looked at me like I was crazy Then she called back kissing my ass — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

Shia was deposed to do the first YZY GAP shoot and he never showed up — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

Kriss and Kim call me now — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

I put my life on the line for my children that North’s mother would never sell her sex rape — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God I’m at the ranch ... come and get me — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

I love my wife My family must live next to me It’s not up to E or NBC anymore — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

NBC locked up Bill Cosby — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

Kanye then capped off the alarming tweets by saying he was going to divert his energy to making music. He also reiterated that his previously teased album DONDA will be arriving on Friday, July 24.

Ima focus on the music now — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

DONDA coming this Friday pic.twitter.com/HGibF3PHYf — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020