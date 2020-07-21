On Monday night, Kanye West took to Twitter and in a series of concerning tweets spoke on Drake, his wife Kim Kardashian, his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, Anna Wintour, Shia LaBeouf, Bill Cosby, and more.

Kanye's Twitter rant comes a day after he held a presidential campaign rally in South Carolina. During his tweeting-spree, Kanye said that Kim and Kris Jenner attempted to get him to a doctor and that "Everybody knows the movie Get Out is about me."

Following the rally, reports surfaced of Kanye's family being concerned about his mental health. "Kim is mortified," a source divulged to Page Six. "She has desperately been trying to help Kanye, keep him calm and prevent him from having any public meltdowns. The family believe he is having a bipolar episode. He won’t take medications because he feels they make him less creative."

The subject of Drake and Pusha-T's beef was also brought up by the Jesus Is King artist. 

He also said much more, calling Shia LaBeouf "cap," saying Bill Cosby was "locked up" by NBC, and that his family "must live next to me." Kanye has since deleted most of the tweets, which you can view below.

Kanye then capped off the alarming tweets by saying he was going to divert his energy to making music. He also reiterated that his previously teased album DONDA will be arriving on Friday, July 24.

