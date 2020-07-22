Kanye West went on a since-deleted Twitter spree on Tuesday and Wednesday, during which he took issue with Kim Kardashian and Meek Mill reportedly meeting to discuss prison reform. He went on to say Meek "is my man and was respectful," but then proceeded critize his wife for being what he perceived as her being "out of line." West wrote that he's "been trying to get divorced since Kim met Meek at the Waldorf."

In a new report from TMZ, sources close to the situation dispute that Kim and Meek met one-on-one. According to those familiar with the Kardashians and Meek, Kim's prison reform meeting took place at the Waldorf Astoria's Jean-Georges restaurant in Los Angeles, which is in public. The pair were also joined by philanthropist Clara Wu Tsai, and they discussed their efforts in regards to prison reform. Kardashian left the hotel immediately after the meeting concluded.

Kanye appears to have a different interpretation of events.

Shortly after Kanye made the claims, Meek appeared to respond, tweeting, "Shit is cappp cmon."

Sources close to the Kardashian family say that Kim was aware Kanye was jealous about the situation, and the couple spoke about it. Despite West's recent tweets about the meeting, sources say Meek and Kim have never been alone together.

Ahead of that series of tweets, Kanye shared a video showing that Dave Chappelle paid him a visit in Wyoming amid recent events, and vaguely tweeted out Drake's name again. Kim has released a statement asking for compassion and empathy following Kanye's recent comments and behavior, also citing his bipolar disorder.

"I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this," she wrote.