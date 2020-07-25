Kanye West is asking his wife, Kim Kardashian, for forgiveness.

Hours after taking aim at presidential candidate Joe Biden, Kanye returned to Twitter to publicly apologize to his spouse of six years.

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," he wrote. "I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

Though he didn't expand on the so-called "private matter," the tweet comes about a week after Kanye claimed he and Kim considered aborting their first child, North.

"I called my wife and she said, 'We’re gonna have this baby,' and I said 'We’re gonna have this child,'" Ye said while sobbing during his South Carolina campaign rally. "I almost killed my daughter! I almost killed my daughter! I love my daughter!"

Days after the incident, Kanye launched another Twitter rant in which he took jabs at his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, and claimed Kim was trying involuntarily commit him to a mental health facility. He also said he had been trying to divorce Kim for months after suggesting a disingenuous meeting with rapper Meek Mill.

"I been trying to get divorced since Kim met Meek [Mill] at the Warldolf for 'prison reform,'" he wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Kim responded to Kanye's recent behavior in a lengthy statement shared on Instagram after the rant:

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," her message read in part. "I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health ... I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well-being and for your understanding. With love and gratitude."