On Sunday, Kanye West held his first campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina, and following the event his family and friends are allegedly concerned.

As TMZ reports, sources familiar with 'Ye's presidential campaign say that those closest to him believe he might be in the middle of a bipolar episode. Earlier this month, the news source shared a similar story that West's loved ones believed he could be struggling through serious mental health issues. He revealed he had been diagnosed as bipolar with the arrival of his 2018 album Ye.

At his campaign event on Sunday, West wore a bullet-proof vest and told the crowd that "Harriet Tubman...never actually freed the slaves, she just had the slaves go work for other white people." After he made the comment, the crowd fell silent. Sources have indicated that quotes like this have led his family to fear he could financially tank some of his businesses, and added that he could be facing a boycott for such outlandish statements.

Additionally, those around Kanye are allegedly upset over his decision to run for president, believing that he's a "distraction" to an integral election that could see Trump kicked out of office. Some have feared that his presence in the presidential race could hurt those chances, taking votes away from Joe Biden.

During the same event on Sunday, Kanye also openly talked about Kim Kardashian's first pregnancy, and remarked that they discussed abortion at the time. He said that she might divorce him for sharing that, but even if that were the case he said she'd be thankful for their child North. People added that sources close to the family say that Kim "is shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the the rally."

The source added, "She is furious that he shared something so private. She loves her kids tremendously and wants to protect them. Her favorite thing in the world is being a mom."

Another insider indicated that their relationship has reportedly started to suffer due to Kanye's recent behavior. "Things have broken down significantly between the two of them, and it's happened pretty suddenly," they claimed.

Near the start of the month, he gave an interview with Forbes in which he made his stance on abortion very clear. "Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil's work," he explained. The Kardashians are reportedly among those upset with his recent public behavior.