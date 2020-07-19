Kanye West is taking the stage on Sunday for his first-ever campaign rally, which is being held in Charleston, South Carolina.

News of the event arrived over the weekend, after the rapper made some serious moves to get himself added to ballots in multiple states. Attendees were asked to follow strict social distancing guidelines, which include wearing a mask and staying six feet apart from one another. Guests were only granted entrance to the event if they registered beforehand.

Kanye has been hitting the pavement hard after announcing his presidential bid on July 4. While news surfaced that he might bow out of the race, he seems to have reconsidered, and will now appear on the Oklahoma ballot. He’s also asking followers to petition to add him to the South Carolina ballot.

Many have taken issue with Kanye running, largely because he might steal potential votes from Joe Biden, ultimately helping Trump remain in the White House. While Ye has received support from Elon Musk and Chance the Rapper, others like Jamie Foxx and 50 Cent have denounced his bid.

In an interview with Billboard, Fif mocked Ye, saying, “I'm going to contemplate running myself. I'm going to run to create a diversion for someone else.”

50 then went on to question Kanye’s choice to run, particularly after receiving a $2 million federal loan from the Paycheck Protection Program for his Yeezy brand. “The new thing is to run to create a diversion and distract people,” 50 says. “Why would you run against someone who just gave you $2 million?”

