Kanye West is playing with fans' emotions.

On Saturday night, the multi-hyphenate sent out a tweet announcing the release of his 10th studio album, DONDA, named after his late mother. West claimed the project was scheduled to drop next Friday, and shared what appeared to be an official tracklist. Titles included "24," "Off the Grid," "In God's Country," and the long-awaited records "Hurricane" and "New Body."

Moments after making the announcement, Kanye's tweet was deleted. Needless to say, fans were left scratching their heads.

Complex has reached out to Kanye's camp for comment.

If Saturday's announcement was legit, DONDA will mark the artist's first solo album since 2019's Jesus Is King. 'Ye recently told fans the the Jesus Is King sequel with Dr. Dre was "coming soon," but has yet to provide further updates.

It's also unclear how Kanye has found the time to work on another full-length project, as he appears to have a lot on his plate right now: He's working on the inaugural Yeezy Gap collection, the Yeezy Supply documentary with Nick Knight; the Jesus Is King film directed by James Turrell, and the Kids See Ghosts animated show with Kid Cudi. Oh, and he's also running for U.S. president.