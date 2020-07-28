Juicy J just wants to battle somebody.

At the end of last month he wanted a Verzuz toe-to-toe with Dr. Dre. That has not materialized and probably never will:

Now he's trying to speak type a showdown with Nas into existence. That was his response when Timbaland wondered aloud who was next to accept a virtual face-off. That signal searching for interest was answered succinctly:

Since it's still relevant (on account of celebrity workloads being drastically reduced by COVID) here's what we wrote when Juicy J asked for Dre:

Before you dismiss Juicy J as fighting outside of his weight class, let's consider his legacy. Juicy J and DJ Paul created the iconic group, Three 6 Mafia, in the early '90s, and together, they ran a self-contained operation that consisted of Juicy and Paul co-writing and producing the majority of the group's hits, including the Academy Award-winning song, "It's Hard Out Here for a Pimp." He also produced Outkast and UGK's "Int'l Players Anthem. Juicy J is also behind some more current hits like Katy Perry's "Dark Horse" and Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer." It's no wonder fans weren't as dismissive of this potential battle as you might expect. Take a look at some reactions to Juicy J's tweet below.

As for a quick look at how fans feel about this most recent challenge, well, Twitter makes finding out real easy:

Stay tuned to see if anything comes of this.