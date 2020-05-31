The nation is banding together and flooding the streets to protest the unjust police killing of George Floyd. From Minneapolis to Texas, these mass demonstrations have descended upon multiple cities as citizens take to the streets to call justice to Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and countless other Black lives stolen from proponents of racism.

However, there are still some people who have been unable to participate in on-the-ground efforts. At Complex, we've compiled a list (by state) of other ways those who can't make it to the front lines can still support the cause.

Minneapolis:

Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF) is a non-profit focused on mass incarceration while investing restorative justice.

Black Visions Collective is an organization dedicated to Black liberation and black power in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

George Floyd's siblings, Philonise and Bridgett, have put together GoFundMes to support his daughter, Gianna, and cover funeral expenses.

Los Angeles:

The Peoples City Council Freedom Fund is raising money to support people protesting George Floyd's murder.

The Los Angeles Black Lives Matter chapter is supporting an organization called the "People's Budget" the distributed donated money and police funds to at-risk communities.

New York:

The Brooklyn Community Bail Fund is bailing out protestors.

Free Them All For Public Health is raising money for protesters arrested in New York. People can donate by sending money to @BailOutNYCMay on Venmo.

Atlanta:

The Atlanta Solidarity Fund is raising bail money for citizens jailed during the protests.

Atlanta's Action Network is also collecting money to contribute to bailing out protestors.

Columbus:

The Columbus Freedom Fund is gathering money to bail demonstrators out of jail.

Philadelphia:

The Philadelphia Bail Fund is collecting money to free protestors apprehended by police.

Denver:

The Colorado Freedom Fund is helping demonstrators bail out of jail and is collecting donations.

Additionally, there are various petitions calling for swift justice against the systems and individuals who have claimed Black lives:

Justice for George Floyd:

Justice for George Floyd calls upon Mayor Jacob Frey and DA Mike Freeman to have all officers involved in Floyd's death terminated and charged, in addition to Derek Chauvin.

Justice for Breonna Taylor:

Justice for Breonna Taylor demands that the officers involved in her death be charged, her family be paid in damagers for wrongful death and negligence from police, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear speak on behalf of Taylor, Governor Beshear or Attorney General Daniel Cameron appoint a special prosecutor to immediately investigate the Louisville Police Department and the legislation to federally ban unconstitutional no-knock warrants be passed by Congress and signed by the president.

Justice for Ahmaud Arbery:

This petition orders that Travis and Greg McMichael face criminal charges for the killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.

Call Governor Walz of Minnesota:

To voice the demand for justice for George Floyd and replacement of District Attorney Mike Freeman with the state attorney general: