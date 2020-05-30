As protests following the police killing of George Floyd showing no signs of slowing down, Colin Kaepernick has offered to pay for the lawyers of protesters arrested in Minneapolis. The former NFL quarterback, who made headlines in 2016 for protesting police brutality, has launched the Know Your Rights Legal Initiative, which will help cover the legal funds for those arrested while protesting police brutality.

"In fighting for liberation there's always retaliation," he wrote while announcing the new initiative on Twitter, which is funded by his nonprofit Know Your Rights Camp. "We must protect our Freedom Fighters. We Started a legal defense initiative to give legal representation to Freedom Fighters in Minneapolis paid for by @yourrightscamp."

On the site for the initiative, the Know Your Rights Camp revealed it teamed up with some of the best lawyers in Minneapolis to help provide legal resources. "If you, or a loved one is in need of legal assistance, or has been arrested while fighting injustice in the Minneapolis area, please complete the form below with as much detail as possible," the site reads.

Before the launch of the initiative, Kaepernick expressed his support for demonstrators. "When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction," he tweeted Thursday. "The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back! Rest in power George Floyd."

Protests have been taking place in Minneapolis following the murder of George Floyd on Monday. Since then, other cites across the country have joined the cause, including New York City and Atlanta.