Eminem has revised his list of hip-hop GOATs.

On 2002's "'Till I Collapse," Em famously rattled off the rappers he believes are the greatest to ever touch a microphone. His list gained a lot of attention because it featured potent lyricists—like Redman, Jadakiss, and Kurupt—whose skillsets are often overlooked.

"I got a list, here's the order of my list that it's in/It goes, [Redman], Jay-Z, 2Pac, and Biggie," Marshall rapped. "André from Outkast, [Jadakiss], Kurupt, Nas, and then me."

But on Saturday, Eminem responded to a tweet from YouTuber NoLifeShaq who asked him and other rappers who they believe is the greatest rapper of all time. Em couldn't settle on just one name, so he listed off nine rappers that could grace the top spot on his list. This tweet featured some different faces that didn't make it on "'Till I Collapse."

"For me, in no particular order," Em wrote. "[Lil Wayne], [2Pac], [Royce Da 5'9], [Jay-Z], Redman, Treach, [Kool G. Rap], Biggie, & [Kxng Crooked]."

Em didn't stop there. In another tweet, he made his love for Reggie Nobel apparent by mentioning Redman again. He then added LL Cool J, Nas, Joyner Lucas, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, André 3000, Big Daddy Kane, and Rakim to his list.