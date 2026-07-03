Rakim

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Jay-Z and Alicia Keys smiling at an event, both dressed in formal attire.
Music

New Yorkers Are Celebrating Knicks Championship With These Songs Instead of "Empire State of Mind"

For many New Yorkers, Jay-Z and Alicia Keys's 2009 blockbuster isn't the go-to anthem.

Trace William Cowen31 days ago
3D text reading "Hip Hop Grandmaster Awards" on a dark background with stage equipment.
Music

Dr. Dre, Nas, Scarface, and More Honored as Hip Hop Legends at Paid in Full’s 3rd Grandmaster Awards

Kool G Rap and Grand Puba got their flowers at the third annual gala that celebrates hip hop's past, present, and future.

Alex Ocho269 days ago
(L-R) Rakim and Kendrick Lamar.
Music

Rakim Salutes Kendrick Lamar For "Chains & Whips" Shoutout: 'You Ain't No Joke!'

The rap legend called the shoutout on the Clipse record "the illest" he's heard in a long time.

Trey Alston369 days ago
L-R: RZA, GZA, Rakim and Nas.
Music

RZA Believes 'No Other MC Can Compare' to GZA — Not Even Nas or Rakim

"He spawned me, Meth, Rae, Ghost — these are all from GZA, the enlightener."

Trey Alston397 days ago
A Playboi Carti stage performance with two SUVs, fog effects, dancers, and an audience capturing the scene.
Music

2025 BET Awards Performances: Playboi Carti, Lil Wayne, Mariah Carey, and More

Monday night's ceremony also featured tributes to Quincy Jones and a '106 & Park' reunion set.

Trace William Cowen401 days ago
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Shirt King Phade in a cap and graphic t-shirt sits in a room filled with colorful artwork, looking intently at the camera.
Style

How Shirt King Phade Airbrushed the Beginning of Streetwear

NY native Edwin 'Phade' Sacasa is literally living in the archive of hip-hop and street artistry.

Dori Walker461 days ago
John Cena being interviewed.
Pop Culture

John Cena Reflects on Love for Hip-Hop, Started Rapping Because He Didn’t Like WWE’s ‘Stock Rap Music’

The WWE star also picks his top athlete-rappers and who is on his Mount Rushmore of MCs, as well as admitted he was "living under a rock" for Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud.

Alex Ocho689 days ago
Snoop Dogg, Nipsey Hussle, and Prodigy in casual streetwear with chains around their necks at separate musical events
Music

Listen to Unreleased Verses by Nipsey Hussle, Fred the Godson, DMX, and Prodigy on Rakim’s New Album

'G.O.D.s NETWORK (REB7RTH)' marks Rakim's fourth solo album and first in 15 years.

Jaelani Turner-Williams719 days ago
Rakim in a camouflage jacket and black headwrap performs on stage, microphone in hand, with an expressive look on his face
Music

Rakim Says Kendrick-Drake Battle Showed the Difference Between 'Real' and 'Mainstream' Hip-Hop

The hip-hop pioneer praised both rappers for revitalizing the genre.

Brad Callas720 days ago
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Music

Black Thought Names His Top 5 Rappers, Says It ‘Has Always Revolved Around My Foundation'

The Roots leader looked to 1980s hip-hop pioneers as the "foundation" of his dexterous wordplay.

Jaelani Turner-Williams929 days ago
Music

Watch Will Smith Admit to Rakim That He Stole the God MC's Style on “Summertime”

People have speculated for years that Rakim ghostwrote the Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff's 1991 hit.

Brad Callas947 days ago
Music

Rakim Reacts to OutKast Being Named ‘Best Rap Group of All Time’

"I should’ve been higher, but it’s a blessing to be recognized and it’s a good time to be recognized."

Joshua Espinoza1112 days ago
carhartt wip awake ny lead
Style

Carhartt WIP Reunites With Awake NY For Decorative Workwear Capsule

Carhartt WIP has once again collaborated with Awake NY, unveiling an eight-piece capsule filled with rugged utilitarian silhouettes and decorative finishes.

Sanj Patel1205 days ago
50 cent rakim
Music

50 Cent to People Who Don't Know Who Rakim Is: 'Please Don't Talk To Me'

50 Cent took to Instagram to air out anyone unaware of Rakim's power on the mic, as he shared a clip of the legendary New York rapper dropping a verse.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1745 days ago
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eminem
Music

Eminem on Why It’s Hard to Choose ‘Anyone Really to Be the Best Rapper of All Time’ Anymore

Following the release of 'Music to Be Murdered By – Side B,' Eminem sat down for an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music to reflect on his career.

Joe Price2024 days ago

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