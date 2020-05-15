Future has released his eighth studio album, High Off Life, which includes a star-studded lineup of guest features (Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, and Young Thug, among others) as well as frequent producers who have worked with the veteran ATL rapper.

Southside contributed to five records, with "Ridin Strikers" finding him putting in work alongside Metro Boomin and ATL Jacob. The latter producer, who was all over Future's 2019 album The Wizrd, also cooked up "HiTek Tek" and "One of My." Wheezy's become a go-to for Future over the last few years, and on High Off Life he appropriately pops up for the Thug collab "Harlem Shake," and "Solitaires" with Mike Dean.

Zaytoven, who Future regularly works with, didn't contribute to High Off Life, though the rapper has been known to lock in with producers at certain times. The two previously collaborated for the 2018 project BEASTMODE 2.

Check out the full production breakdown below, with credits listed via TIDAL/Spotify.

1. "Trapped in the Sun" (Prod. by Will a Fool)

2. "HiTek Tek" (Prod. by ATL Jacob)

3. "Touch the Sky" (Prod. by Southside)

4. "Solitaires" f/ Travis Scott (Prod. by Mike Dean, Wheezy)

5. "Ridin Strikers" (Prod. by ATL Jacob, Metro Boomin, Southside)

6. "One of My” (Prod. by ATL Jacob)

7. "Posted With Demons" (Prod. by DJ Spinz)

8. "Hard to Choose One" (Prod. by Southside)

9. "Trillionaire" f/ YoungBoy Never Broke Again (Prod. by TeezyOnTheBoard)

10. "Harlem Shake" f/ Young Thug (Prod. by Wheezy)

11. "Up the River" (Prod. by Will a Fool)

12. "Pray for a Key" (Prod. by Dope Boi, TM88, Yung Icey)

13. "Too Comfortable" (Prod. by Southside)

14. "All Bad" f/ Lil Uzi Vert (Prod. by Brandon Finessin, Outtatown)

15. "Outer Space Bih" (Prod. by DY)

16. "Accepting My Flaws” (Prod. by Southside)

17. "Life Is Good" f/ Drake (Prod. by D. Hill, OZ, Ambezza)

18. "Last Name" f/ Lil Durk (Prod. by DY)

19. "Tycoon" (Prod. by DY, Riko Spazzin, Wheezy)

20. "100 Shooters" f/ Meek Mill and Doe Boy (Prod. by Cubeatz, Tay Keith)

21. "Life Is Good (Remix)" f/ Drake, DaBaby, and Lil Baby (Prod. by D. Hill, OZ, Ambezza)