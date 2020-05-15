He might not come when you want him, but he's always on time.

Future makes his triumphant return with the release of his new album, High Off Life.

Revealed that he would be dropping the new project on Tuesday. He then played with the lyric of his song, "Crushed Up," by having Lonzo Ball reveal High Off Life's tracklist.

The album, which was executive produced by DJ Esco, boasts features from Drake, Lil Baby, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Meek Mill, Young Thug, and more. During an interview with XXL, Future explained that High Off Life is a depiction of his current life and how he's ascending to the next level creatively.

"This album right here defines me at a creative level. Going to the next level where you just going to the next level and always going outside the box, but still remaining true to my core fans and my core audience," Future said. "It’s me trying new things. I want to remain true to self, but also true to my fans and just giving them a good project, a great project to be able to listen to, but also for different artists to be able to feed off of, create off of, come up with different ideas and just being at the forefront of just making a solid album, a solid, complete album. It’s just very important to me."

📀 @1future went Gold in 0 seconds, due to "Life Is Good." #HighOffLife



Don't forget...Freeband, October's Own, it's the same sh*t. 🦉🦅 pic.twitter.com/qTyqP807R0 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) May 15, 2020

Listen to Future's High Off Life on Apple Music or below via Spotify.



Future's last solo album was 2019's The Wizrd.