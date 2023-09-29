Cardi B Doesn’t Think Aliens Are Real, Asks Why They Haven’t 'Invaded' Us If They Exist

Cardi B isn’t convinced aliens are real.

On the latest episode of Complex and First We Feast’s Hot Ones, host Sean Evans asked the “Bongos” rapper about her take on the existence of aliens in the wake of the U.S. government’s congressional hearing on UFOs. The question was inspired by another interview Cardi had done where she said she wanted to be asked more current events-related questions.

“I really don’t believe that aliens are real, because it’s like, okay, so if aliens are real, and they’re smarter than us, right? … Why they just haven’t invaded us?” she asked. “Aliens, if they smart, they know how humans are. Humans are despicable. They want to take over everything; they just want to have power over everything.”

She continued, “People be like ‘Why would aliens would want to invade Earth? Earth is ghetto. They probably so advanced, they probably think Earth is, like, a small fry. It’s not about that. It’s the art of war. If they so smart, like people think that they are, they would’ve been invading us just so they could just have us and not… I just know that they ain’t real! I don’t care!”