Yeat Says He Sometimes Communicates Better With Numbers Than Words, Had an Alien Encounter as a Child

Fresh off his high-profile collaboration with Drake, rapper Yeat has said that sometimes he finds it easier to communicate with numbers than words.
In an interview with 032c magazine, per news aggregate Kurrco, the Portland-based rapper suggested that he sometimes uses numbers to better get across what he wants to convey.
"I think I can communicate better with numbers than letters sometimes. I mean, on certain days there are no words for me at all," he shared. "For example, I don't send addresses, I just send coordinates. I can just look at the numbers and know where it is, based on the equator. But often the numbers also relate to some of my businesses and companies. I actually have a few, but people don't know about them because they're privately held, and I don't want to deal with shareholders."
In another bizarre topic touched on in the interview, Yeat claimed that he once had an encounter with aliens when he was younger, which might suggest why he sometimes opts for numbers over words.
"That was deadass. It was real. I won't go into too much detail because I'm not sure if they want me to talk about this right now. The aliens, I mean," he shared. "I will say one thing though—they are really tall—and looked almost human. I remember everything on the night that it transpired, second for second. I can tell the difference between a dream and reality, and I know I was awake. That's also my first memory. Everything before that feels fake. Sometimes I think I might not even be from here, because I have dreams about other planets."
It's been a big year for Yeat, the Gen Z rapper who has left some baffled by his distinct sound and others captivated. He scored his highest charting effort to date with his third album Afterlyfe, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, and scored a big collaboration with Drake on his album For All the Dogs. That song, "IDGAF," peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 behind Drake and J. Cole's "First Person Shooter."