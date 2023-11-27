Yeat Says He Sometimes Communicates Better With Numbers Than Words, Had an Alien Encounter as a Child

Fresh off his high-profile collaboration with Drake, rapper Yeat has said that sometimes he finds it easier to communicate with numbers than words.

In an interview with 032c magazine, per news aggregate Kurrco, the Portland-based rapper suggested that he sometimes uses numbers to better get across what he wants to convey.

"I think I can communicate better with numbers than letters sometimes. I mean, on certain days there are no words for me at all," he shared. "For example, I don't send addresses, I just send coordinates. I can just look at the numbers and know where it is, based on the equator. But often the numbers also relate to some of my businesses and companies. I actually have a few, but people don't know about them because they're privately held, and I don't want to deal with shareholders."