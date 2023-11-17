Travis Barker Shuts Down Troll Doubting Clip of Him Playing With One Arm: 'You Need to Get Laid'

At the time, Barker and Hoppus were promoting the band’s lone album, also titled When Your Heat Stops Beating, in the wake of the seminal punk trio’s first split with Tom DeLonge.

Fast forward 17 years, and DeLonge has again returned to blink, complete with a new No. 1 album (produced by Barker) to add to the group's legacy. Meanwhile, archival footage showing Barker's injury-spurred inventiveness in action during a time when a reunion (much less two of them) seemed improbable still routinely makes the rounds, especially on certain anniversaries.