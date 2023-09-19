Cake Replica of ‘Non-Human’ Alien Bodies Shown to Mexican Government Goes Viral

Ryan Graves, an executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace and former F-18 pilot for the U.S. Navy attended the Mexico hearing. He later shared his experience, saying he was invited after participating in Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency hearing in front of a House Oversight subcommittee in July.

Graves said that he thinks the Mexico hearing was an “unsubstantiated stunt” that discredits the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena issue.