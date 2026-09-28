Life

Elizabeth Holmes Speaks Out Before Nathan Fielder Doc Release: 'I Was Silenced for a Long Time'

The Theranos founder is currently in prison after being convicted of fraud.

Elizabeth Holmes with long blonde hair is seen through a reflective surface, wearing a dark top, looking to the side.
Image via Getty/Philip Pacheco

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, though currently behind bars, has spoken out ahead of the release of Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s A24 documentary You Can See Everything, which focuses on the days leading up to her incarceration.

“I was silenced for a long time. And then imprisoned,” Holmes, who was convicted on fraud charges in 2022, wrote in a post shared to X on Sunday (Sept. 27). “I am fighting to prove my innocence and come home to my babies and the love of my life. I have now been imprisoned for 1,216 endless days and nights. During that time, as we fight for freedom, my loved ones have helped manage my account.”

Holmes included a photo of herself with her partner, Billy Evans, when sharing the post. Both are featured in the A24 doc, which hits theaters Oct. 16. The much-hyped film is rated R for language and “some graphic nudity.”

“Billy is one of the people carrying that responsibility for me,” Homes added. “He fights fiercely for me and our family. I love him beyond space and time. Starting now, all posts in my own words will be marked -EAH. Posts without that signature are from the team managing this account.”

She continued: “I am profoundly grateful for the support we receive as we fight to expose the truth and challenge deeply entrenched perceptions. Opening letters from my supporters at the end of unforgiving days constantly ignites the fire in my heart. ‘The truth will set you free.’ John 8:32.”

Earlier this month, it was widely reported that Holmes, 42, was set to be moved into a halfway house in 2027.

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