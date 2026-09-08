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Pop Culture
Nathan Fielder's Elizabeth Holmes Doc Lands an R for Some 'Graphic Nudity'
The MPA rated A24's 'You Can See Everything,' Fielder's new documentary with Lance Oppenheim, R for language and nudity ahead of its Oct. 16 release.
Trey Alston38 minutes ago