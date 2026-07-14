Hunter Biden, Nick Fuentes Interview: Rep Says Report of It Nearly Turning Physical Is 'Accurate'

Apparently, Hunter Biden and Nick Fuentes, the latter of whom is known for espousing Holocaust denial and white nationalist views, got damn close to breaking out into a full-fledged fight during a recent interview shoot led by Channel 5 personality Andrew Callaghan.

As first reported by TMZ on Monday (July 13), citing “sources familiar with the situation,” the incident in question occurred in the Philadelphia area this past weekend. To quote the publication’s wording directly, it was said that Biden and Fuentes “almost came to blows” during the sit-down, which is slated to be released in full later this month.

Complex has since reached out to Mitchell Jackson, a spokesperson for Channel 5, who told us that TMZ’s reporting is “100 percent accurate.” Jackson declined to reveal what, exactly, spurred Biden and Fuentes’s argument, though it’s easy to imagine a slew of potential impetuses.

“Ironically, that is the least shocking part about the interview,” Jackson told Complex. “By the end of the interview, Nick and Hunter weren't fighting. People will be shocked to see what Nick tells Andrew about some of Nick's evolving and changing views. And they'll be even more shocked to see the issues where Andrew, Hunter, and Nick find common ground.”

The interview is said to have been spurred both by Callaghan and Biden’s desire to have an impactful conversation focused on American politics, and Fuentes’s own alleged desire to clarify what he argues are “misconceptions” about him. This led to a phone call, with Jackson proposing a sit-down. Fuentes agreed, and here we are.