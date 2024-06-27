Vermont Man Wins $175K Settlement in First Amendment Lawsuit After Giving Cop Middle Finger

A Vermont man was awarded a $175,000 settlement after he was arrested for giving a cop the middle finger.

The ACLU and the Foundation of Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) filed the lawsuit against the Vermont State Police, claiming Gregory Bombard’s First Amendment rights were breached in 2018, when State Trooper Jay Riggen pulled him over for an “unnecessary traffic stop and retaliatory arrest,” per a statement from the ACLU.

“Police need to respect everyone’s First Amendment rights—even for things they consider offensive or insulting,” Hillary Rich, staff attorney with the ACLU of Vermont, said in the release.

The lawsuit also alleged that Bombard’s Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable search and seizure were violated.

According to NBC News, dash cam footage from the incident showed Riggen telling Bombard, “It looked like you looked right at me, and it looked like you stuck your middle finger up in my face.”