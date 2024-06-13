Former Cop Is Going to Federal Prison After Making Man He Arrested Lick His Own Urine Off Floor of Jail Cell

A former Mississippi cop will spend a year behind bars after forcing a man he arrested to lick his own urine from the floor of a holding cell.

Wednesday, Michael Christian Green, who was previously employed as an officer by the Pearl Police Department, received a 12-month federal prison sentence after previously pleading guilty to acting under color of law to deprive a person of his civil rights. Notably, the year-long sentence is the maximum for the charge in question. Per WLBT, the sentence is set to begin on July 26.

