Texas Woman Charged After Allegedly Attempting to Drown Two Palestinian Children

Community leaders are urging law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation following a shocking incident last month in Texas, where a woman allegedly attempted to murder two Palestinian children.

According to FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth, police responded to a disturbance on May 19 between two women at an apartment complex pool in Euless, Texas.

A woman named Elizabeth Wolf, 42, reportedly approached a 32-year-old Palestinian woman, who was wearing a hijab at the time of the incident, as she sat at the pool with her two children.

The mother, who was not identified by the news station, told FOX 4 that Wolf asked where she came from and if the children playing in the pool were hers. After she responded, Wolf allegedly grabbed her 6-year-old son and attempted to pull him away from her, scratching him in the process.

Wolf then reportedly grabbed the woman’s 3-year-old daughter and held her underwater. The mother eventually managed to rescue her daughter, who was shouting for help and coughing up water.