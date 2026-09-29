Brooklyn Man Dies After Being Dragged Onto Subway Tracks by Bag Caught in Train Doors

A 57-year-old man was killed Monday evening (Sept. 28) after his bag became trapped in the doors of an A train, dragging him onto the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station, police said.

Authorities identified the victim as Yaw Boahene, who was reportedly exiting the train at the Utica Avenue station in Bedford-Stuyvesant shortly before 6 p.m. when the doors closed on his bag. Police said Boahene was pulled backward as the train moved, eventually falling between the cars and onto the tracks. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the incident was accidental and said they suspect no criminality. Authorities are continuing to investigate how the bag became trapped and what happened before the train departed.