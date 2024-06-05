Wisconsin Man Booed After Rushing Black Superintendent During His Daughter's High School Graduation

The racist man didn't want the superintendent to shake his daughter's hand during the ceremony.

Jun 05, 2024
Unknown / Getty Images
You thought your parents were embarrassing?

At the Baraboo High School graduation in Wisconsin last week, attendees were stunned as a parent got onto the stage and physically assaulted the district's superintendent.

In a video taken during the May 31 graduation ceremony, a female student is seen shaking hands with a row of educational staff members, typical of any graduation. Suddenly, her father jumps into the frame and pushes Superintendent Rainey Briggs aside before his daughter reaches Briggs to shake his hand. The graduate and other staff members appear confused, as the men are heard arguing off camera.

"You better get up off me, man," Briggs says. "Get away from me, bro."

In reponse to others trying to intervene on the situation, the parent of the graduate explains his actions.

"That's my daughter," he says. "I don't want him touching her."

The crowd then begins to boo, while the man's daughter cotinues to stand dejectedly on stage. After a moment, Briggs returned to the stage. He was met with applause, and the ceremony resumed.

Superintendent Rainey Briggs was attacked during the Baraboo High School graduation. The unnamed attacker, was a “father” who didn’t want his graduating daughter to shake the hand of a Black man, so he ruined her moment
That’s racism for you in 2024#Graduation #Fight pic.twitter.com/wBdPjLVkQO

— Did you see that? 🤣 (@TheTVAddicted) June 3, 2024
Twitter: @TheTVAddicted

Video of the ceremony made its rounds on social media this week, with many condeming the racist parent who attacked Briggs.

AmeriKKKa. This girl's graduation ceremony was ruined by her father because he didn't want her to shake hands with a Black administrator. Why did it take so long for all of the other white folks to jump in? Racism is violent, racism is humiliating, and racism is destructive. https://t.co/12SLbmsFAU

— Ambereen Dadabhoy 🪬 (@DrDadabhoy) June 5, 2024
Twitter: @DrDadabhoy

They are getting bolder.. Do not put your hands on folks.. Trust me, this ain't 1952.. Don't let the social media clunkers fool you. https://t.co/yIUOOeY5J0

— Sailor Michael⚓✈ (@Megawatts55) June 5, 2024
Twitter: @Megawatts55

Most white people have zero concept of what it’s like to be the sole member of their race, in a professional setting—but nearly all Black people know this feeling.

Fact is, it is very likely that Superintendent Rainey Briggs experiences and is forced to deal with racism daily. https://t.co/qEtEH3T1Ic pic.twitter.com/NNRjkoALdB

— Jay P (@JohnathanPerk) June 5, 2024
Twitter: @JohnathanPerk

According to Channel 3000, the district released a statement saying that the man was removed from the ceremony by police and referred to the Sauk County District Attorney's Office on disorderly conduct charges.

"Our primary focus remains on celebrating the achievements of our graduates," the district stated. "We want to ensure that the significance of this milestone and the hard work of our students are not overshadowed by this unfortunate event. The evening celebrated their accomplishments, and we are incredibly proud of each of them."

