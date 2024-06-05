Wisconsin Man Booed After Rushing Black Superintendent During His Daughter's High School Graduation

You thought your parents were embarrassing?
At the Baraboo High School graduation in Wisconsin last week, attendees were stunned as a parent got onto the stage and physically assaulted the district's superintendent.
In a video taken during the May 31 graduation ceremony, a female student is seen shaking hands with a row of educational staff members, typical of any graduation. Suddenly, her father jumps into the frame and pushes Superintendent Rainey Briggs aside before his daughter reaches Briggs to shake his hand. The graduate and other staff members appear confused, as the men are heard arguing off camera.
"You better get up off me, man," Briggs says. "Get away from me, bro."
In reponse to others trying to intervene on the situation, the parent of the graduate explains his actions.
"That's my daughter," he says. "I don't want him touching her."
The crowd then begins to boo, while the man's daughter cotinues to stand dejectedly on stage. After a moment, Briggs returned to the stage. He was met with applause, and the ceremony resumed.
Video of the ceremony made its rounds on social media this week, with many condeming the racist parent who attacked Briggs.
According to Channel 3000, the district released a statement saying that the man was removed from the ceremony by police and referred to the Sauk County District Attorney's Office on disorderly conduct charges.
"Our primary focus remains on celebrating the achievements of our graduates," the district stated. "We want to ensure that the significance of this milestone and the hard work of our students are not overshadowed by this unfortunate event. The evening celebrated their accomplishments, and we are incredibly proud of each of them."