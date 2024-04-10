Consumer Reports is urging the Department of Agriculture to remove Lunchables from the National School Lunch Program.

As announced in a statement on Tuesday, the report claims Lunchables "and similar lunch kits" contain relatively high levels of lead, cadmium, and sodium. The group found the turkey-and-cheddar school version of Lunchables contains 930 mg of sodium compared to 740 mg in the store-bought version.

Meanwhile, there is no safe level of lead for children, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.