Consumer Reports is urging the Department of Agriculture to remove Lunchables from the National School Lunch Program.
As announced in a statement on Tuesday, the report claims Lunchables "and similar lunch kits" contain relatively high levels of lead, cadmium, and sodium. The group found the turkey-and-cheddar school version of Lunchables contains 930 mg of sodium compared to 740 mg in the store-bought version.
Meanwhile, there is no safe level of lead for children, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Lunchables are not a healthy option for kids and shouldn’t be allowed on the menu as part of the National School Lunch Program,” Brian Ronholm, a director of food policy at Consumer Reports, told the United States Department of Agriculture.
Ronholm added, “The Lunchables and similar lunch kits we tested contain concerning levels of sodium and harmful chemicals that can lead to serious health problems over time. The USDA should remove Lunchables from the National School Lunch Program and ensure that kids in schools have healthier options.”
The USDA previously allowed two Lunchables offerings, the Turkey & Cheddar Cracker Stackers and Extra Cheesy Pizza, to be served to nearly 30 million children nationwide. Kraft Heinz added more whole grains to the crackers and more protein to the Lunchable kits designed for schools compared to versions available in stores.