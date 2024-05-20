A Maryland school district launched an investigation into a teacher who showed his students taking out his braids during a TikTok livestream.

The teacher, Marquise White has been “reassigned out of the classroom pending the outcome of the investigation," Lynn McCawley, senior public information specialist at Prince George's County Public Schools, told People in a statement.

White reportedly worked at the Maya Angelou French Immersion School in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland. On May 5, he created a post from his TikTok livestream, which shows multiple students removing his braids in the classroom.

In the clip, White shares that he needed help because he had a hair appointment after school. He also addressed people who commented during the livestream who said his actions were inappropriate. As of this writing, the viral TikTok has 8 million views.