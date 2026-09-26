QueenzFlip Says He 'Don't F*ck With' Rory After Viral Confrontation

Flip no longer wants a friendly relationship with Rory, while Rory admitted he was on "sucka shit" and apologized but denied trying to press him.

Flip said the encounter escalated after Rory put an arm on his shoulder and said "clip that," leading Flip to poke his chest, threaten him and grab him.

QueenzFlip said he thought he and Rory were "cool" after sending him a supportive message about his stroke, believing his old "sucka" comments were water under the bridge.

QueenzFlip has broken down his version of event that lead-up to his viral showdown with podcaster Rory Farrell of New Rory & Mal. On the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Flip detailed the confrontation that happened on Thursday (September 24) at a ‘Girls Love Karaoke' event. At the time, Rory approached QueenzFlip and alleged that he and the JBP crew called him and co-host Jamil "Mal" Clay "suckas." Rory and Mal formerly co-hosted JBP with Budden. When the conversation got heated, Flip asked the cameraperson to turn off their equipment.

In the clip above, QueenzFlip claimed Rory got into "theatrics" during the confrontation but thought that he and the podcaster were "cool" with each other. "I felt like when I sent Rory a message in July about the stroke that he had, I thought that that was an olive branch," Flip said. "'Yo, I wish you the best. [Have a] speedy recovery.' He thanked me. I thought that we were cool. I thought that the sucka comments that I made two years ago would be water under the bridge." He said he disregarded whether Rory was trying to "press" him and that he didn’t "feel threatened” because it was their first time meeting. “It's not until he came and put his arm on my shoulder… And he said the whole sucka thing and I responded to that. And it's not until he said, 'Clip that.' That's when I didn't like that," he continued. Flip added that he "poked" Rory in the chest, and after repeatedly being called "corny" by him, he said he jumped up, grabbed Rory and said "I'll kill this n***a." The podcaster also alleged that Rory was swinging his hands wildly while speaking, which Flip thought was "doing too much."

"See, now I'm aware you playing," he said, adding: "This is how I'm moving moving forward, 'cause now I'm aware that he's playing. Fuck the relationship shit, right? Everybody got relationships with him. I don't really know him."

"All you did was just make something bigger than what it needs to be ‘cause you're not even aware of how I am," Flip continued, adding elsewhere that he doesn't consider Rory a "threat." The podcaster, however, drew a line in the sand, and no longer wants to be friendly with Rory.