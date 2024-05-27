People Share the Dumbest Google Search Results Using AI Tool

It appears that the tech company is manually disabling the feature due to the number of strange search results.

May 27, 2024
Social media users are clowning Google’s new AI Overview feature after discovering that it has been supplying some pretty inaccurate answers.

According to The Verge, Google is now manually disabling the product following posts from X users, in which the AI suggests that people should smoke two to three cigarettes per day while pregnant, or that Barack Obama was the U.S.’s only Muslim president.

oh google is like BROKEN broken pic.twitter.com/raxjpOWiOr

— flori robin 🏳️‍⚧️ (@floriyrobin) May 24, 2024
Google, FFS. pic.twitter.com/UHtLQ5SdpG

— Melanie Mitchell (@MelMitchell1) May 23, 2024
Google reportedly worked on AI Overview for a year before launching it in beta last May, initially calling it the Search Generative Experience. But also, over the last year, Google has slashed the number of AI responses supplied to users by 80 percent. It seems that the tech company rolled the feature out too quickly.

“Many of the examples we’ve seen have been uncommon queries, and we’ve also seen examples that were doctored or that we couldn’t reproduce,” Google spokesperson Meghann Farnsworth told The Verge.

Farnsworth said that Google is “taking swift action” to eliminate particular searches “where appropriate under our content policies, and using these examples to develop broader improvements to our systems, some of which have already started to roll out.”

Take a look at some of the unusual queries users inputted into Google below. It seems that at least one of the searches was pulled from the satirical site, The Onion, and that, perhaps, Google has indeed already disabled the AI feature since many of the below search results are no longer populating.

her pic.twitter.com/FGbvO923gk

— Tim Onion (@oneunderscore__) May 23, 2024
Meanwhile, over in Google Search.
Andrew Johnson has been killin it, I never knew. pic.twitter.com/IV2zCmI6Zv

— MMitchell (@mmitchell_ai) May 22, 2024
how is Google so god damn shitty at its job pic.twitter.com/bdx97oZNv6

— Ed Zitron (@edzitron) May 23, 2024
Google's new AI search results are having quite the week. Here's a thread with some of my favorite answers: pic.twitter.com/JGl0VlP7qj

— Jeremiah Johnson 🌐 (@JeremiahDJohns) May 26, 2024
