People Share the Dumbest Google Search Results Using AI Tool

Google reportedly worked on AI Overview for a year before launching it in beta last May, initially calling it the Search Generative Experience. But also, over the last year, Google has slashed the number of AI responses supplied to users by 80 percent. It seems that the tech company rolled the feature out too quickly.

“Many of the examples we’ve seen have been uncommon queries, and we’ve also seen examples that were doctored or that we couldn’t reproduce,” Google spokesperson Meghann Farnsworth told The Verge.

Farnsworth said that Google is “taking swift action” to eliminate particular searches “where appropriate under our content policies, and using these examples to develop broader improvements to our systems, some of which have already started to roll out.”

Take a look at some of the unusual queries users inputted into Google below. It seems that at least one of the searches was pulled from the satirical site, The Onion, and that, perhaps, Google has indeed already disabled the AI feature since many of the below search results are no longer populating.