Stan Van Gundy Reveals Wife Committed Suicide Last Year: 'It Was Devastating'

Former NBA head coach and current TNT analyst Stan Van Gundy has revealed his wife Kim died by suicide.

On Friday, Van Gundy paid a visit to Dan Le Batard's South Beach Sessions podcast, where he reflected on his wife's death while revealing she took her own life. According to Van Gundy, he stood by her and never thought he would have to live life without being by her side.

"She took her own life, Dan," Van Gundy said. "I can't imagine that I'll ever get over that. ... It was devastating....My entire adult life, I trace everything, job changes, kids, everything. I was with her, and she was by my side. I never, ever envisioned that I was going to live any day in my life without Kim."

He added, "I knew she was going through a tough time, but I still never envisioned that happening. Even now, it's been eight months, and I struggle to come to grips with the fact that I'm never going to see her again. I'm trying hard to stay connected."