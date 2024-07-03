Kerry Washington Says If Trump Can Run as a Convicted Felon, Job Applicants Shouldn't Have to Disclose If They're a Felon

Kerry Washington has suggested that job applicants shouldn't have to disclose if they're a convicted felon if Donald Trump can run for president as one.

In an interview with Bustle to promote the upcoming second season of UnPrisoned, the actress said that her feelings on "the so-called justice system" have changed after Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records. "We’re in such an interesting moment when it comes to [the question of], 'What is a felon?'" she said. "I love what people have been sharing on social media, [saying that] if a person who is a convicted felon can still run for president, then we should be removing that box from job applications."

As Washington pointed out, convicted felons also can't vote in many states, including the state where Trump resides, Florida. "The irony is that [Gov.] Ron DeSantis has been trying to make it impossible in Trump’s home state," she added. "A bill was passed in Florida to allow formerly incarcerated folks to vote, and DeSantis has been trying to do everything he can to [undercut] that. Donald Trump may not be able to vote in his home state."

She added that felon status is "just another box that we put people in ... in the same way we do with gender or race."