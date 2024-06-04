Kerry Washington Jokingly Says She ‘Upgraded’ ‘Scandal’ Co-Star Tony Goldwyn’s Life Thanks to ‘Black Wife Effect'

Kerry Washington "upgraded" the life of actor Tony Goldwyn with their on-screen relationship in the former ABC show Scandal. And now she's here to remind us all in the name of getting out the vote.

The Shonda Rhimes-created show might have ended in 2018, but Washington and Goldwyn are friendlier than ever, despite the actors being separately married. In a post that urged fans to update their voter registration, Washington made an Instagram reel dedicated to Goldwyn, claiming that she gave him the "Black wife effect."

After showing throwback images of Goldwyn in 1990 film Ghost, 1980s hospital drama St. Elsewhere, and even the 1999 animated film Tarzan (in which he voiced the titular character), Washington presented the "upgraded" version of him with romantic stills of them from Scandal.

"Tony! I’ve upgraded your life in so many ways #BlackWifeEffect, and today I’m adding one more," she captioned the post, which featured Tony Richman's "Million Dollar Baby." Go upgrade your voter registration status to REGISTERED 😜. Love you!!!!!! #RegisterAFriendDay #Olitz."

The comments were hilarious, of course, with some of Washington's followers joking that she may have overstepped, considering that Goldwyn's been married to his wife since 1987.

"His real wife must be like 😳😳🤨💀," commented one Instagram user.