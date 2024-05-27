Four Seasons Orlando Baby Gets Treated to Stay at Hotel After Viral Video

After achieving viral fame with a video expressing her excitement for a trip to the Four Seasons Resort in Orlando, the hotel has treated 1-year-old Kate Wise to a luxury stay complete with a spa treatment, per People.
Soundtracked by Tommy Richman's instant smash "Million Dollar Baby," which is only appropriate considering her expensive taste, the official Four Seasons TikTok shared a post documenting Kate's complimentary getaway to the Four Seasons Resort Orlando. "
Fully conscious and utterly fabulous at Four Seasons Orlando," reads the caption of the post, which shows Kate being greeted by the hotel's staff, enjoying truffle pasta, and getting a spa treatment.
It also has a callback to the video that initially catapulted Kate to viral fame, with her and her sister yelling "Meee!" under a balloon sign.
In the original clip, which has since been viewed over 50 million times on TikTok alone, Kate hilariously responded to an off-camera question, "Who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando?" In response, she defiantly held up her finger and replied, "Me!"
In an interview with People, Wise's aunt, 32-year-old Stefanie O'Brien, explained she uploaded the clip featuring the 1-year-old and her father, William Wise. "My husband's shirt is unbuttoned, Kate was in her diaper. This was before bath time. There was really no recording this multiple times," said Kate Wise's mother, Bailey Wise, who recorded the clip in an effort to get her own parents to join them on a vacation.
O'Brien said she decided to share the clip to her "50 followers" on TikTok because she was "dying laughing" watching it over and over. "She won't say ‘me!’ to everything," added her father. "It legitimately has to be something she recognizes and wants to do. She's been to the Four Seasons before. She does recognize certain things and she does [say] ‘me!’"