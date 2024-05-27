Four Seasons Orlando Baby Gets Treated to Stay at Hotel After Viral Video

After achieving viral fame with a video expressing her excitement for a trip to the Four Seasons Resort in Orlando, the hotel has treated 1-year-old Kate Wise to a luxury stay complete with a spa treatment, per People.

Soundtracked by Tommy Richman's instant smash "Million Dollar Baby," which is only appropriate considering her expensive taste, the official Four Seasons TikTok shared a post documenting Kate's complimentary getaway to the Four Seasons Resort Orlando. "

Fully conscious and utterly fabulous at Four Seasons Orlando," reads the caption of the post, which shows Kate being greeted by the hotel's staff, enjoying truffle pasta, and getting a spa treatment.

It also has a callback to the video that initially catapulted Kate to viral fame, with her and her sister yelling "Meee!" under a balloon sign.