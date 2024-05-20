Who Wants to Go to the Four Seasons Orlando? This Baby Does

World, meet the real "Million Dollar Baby."
As you’ve no doubt seen everywhere you look in recent days, a baby with decidedly expensive taste, not to mention a surprisingly confident command of the English language, has effectively orchestrated the attention of the planet by way of some Four Seasons-focused excitement.
In short, the baby in question is the scene-stealing star of a you-seriously-can’t-avoid-it-even-if-you-wanted-to TikTok in which a woman is heard off-camera asking, "Who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando?" At this point in the clip, the baby, described in the caption of the post as @sobrizzle’s niece, defiantly holds up a finger and replies, without hesitation, "Me!"
Now, to be clear, if you’ve never attempted to converse with a baby, just know that there’s not usually much room for variance in terms of how that goes. Namely, responses are typically limited to wordless nonsense, if you’re lucky, and a far more invasive form of communication (i.e. bodily functions of every possible variety and severity) if you’re not.
This contributes greatly to the worldwide question mark raised by the viral Four Seasons baby, who appears to have truly hit the ground running with the development of their personal lodging preferences. Chief among such inquiries, arguably, is one downright disconcerting head-scratcher: Is this baby really living a better life than me?
Ponder that, and more, with a journey into the collective madness of society below.
Let the record show that I am not a baby, at least not in the traditional sense, but I too would very much like to stay at the Four Seasons in Orlando, or any Four Seasons in any location for that matter. If anyone at Four Seasons is reading this, and I am confident that someone at the luxury hotel company most certainly is, then please feel free to reach out and fulfill my wish to dabble in the enviably top-tier lifestyle for which this baby seems destined.