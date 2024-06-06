Remote Amazon Tribe's Access to Elon Musk's Starlink Internet Causes Division Over Social Media Addiction, Porn Access

A remote Amazon tribe of roughly 2,000 people has quickly learned that as much of a benefit internet access can provide, it comes with many new issues.

An extensive report from The New York Times has detailed how the Marubo people have been divided ever since they connected to Elon Musk's satellite internet service, Starlink. They're one of many Indigenous tribes in Brazil that have been provided internet access ever since Musk's company launched its services there in 2022, and it's had a major impact on the closed civilization in one of the most remote regions on earth.

73-year-old Tsainama Marubo said there's been an immediate change, despite the clear benefits internet access has provided them. “When it arrived, everyone was happy," she said. "But now, things have gotten worse." Perhaps one of the most noticeable ways it has impacted the tribe, she said, is how it has made young people in the tribe lazier. "Young people have gotten lazy because of the internet," she said. "They’re learning the ways of the white people."

Despite her concern, she added, "But please don't take our internet away."

When the Times spoke with the Marubo tribe about Starlink, they had already had access to the service for nine months. It's provided them with communication to the outside world in many beneficial ways, but it has also allowed access to social media designed to keep people glued to their phones, swathes of misinformation, potential scams, and pornography.

"Some young people maintain our traditions, others just want to spend the whole afternoon on their phones," said 42-year-old TamaSay Marubo, the first woman leader among the Marubo. "Everyone is so connected that sometimes they don’t even talk to their own family," added Alfredo Marubo, who said pornography access is his biggest concern.

"We’re worried young people are going to want to try it," he added, explaining that young men and boys in the tribe have started to share sexually explicit videos in group chats. Some leaders in the area noticed that young men have since shown "more aggressive sexual behavior" since gaining access to the internet.