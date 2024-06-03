X Users Can Now Officially Post ‘Consensually Produced and Distributed’ Adult Content

While adult material isn’t new to X, the site lacked an official policy. Now, users can restrict such content to children, and adults can choose not to view it in their feeds. Users cannot have adult content in profile photos or banners.

“We also prohibit content promoting exploitation, nonconsent, objectification, sexualization or harm to minors, and obscene behaviors,” X wrote.

X is also asking users to place a content warning on adult material so that users know what they are seeing. Both real and AI content fall under the new policy.